Saffron shawls not allowed in educational institutions: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified that saffron shawls would not be allowed in educational institutions, a day after his government allowed students from primary classes up to Class 12 to wear traditionally followed religious symbols such as the hijab, janivara, rudraksha, and ududara in educational institutions.

The order passed on Wednesday scrapped the BJP government’s 2022 order, banning hijab in government schools following the hijab versus saffron shawl controversy.

Speaking to reporters at his Mysuru residence, Siddaramaiah clarified that students may continue wearing religious symbols that are already part of established traditions, but added that no new practices including saffron shawl should be introduced.

On the objections raised by the BJP over religious symbols in schools and colleges, Siddaramaiah said that the government’s stand was limited to allowing traditionally followed practices.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly reducing the use of diesel vehicles in his convoy, Siddaramaiah said the move appeared to be only a temporary measure. “The Prime Minister’s statement is not the right approach. Instead, it would be better to hold discussions with other countries and arrive at a consensus,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked whether he would travel to Delhi amid murmurs of a possible cabinet reshuffle, the CM confirmed that there was an intention to reorganise the state cabinet but did not confirm about his travel plans to the national capital to meet the Congress high command leaders.

On the alleged leak of NEET question and answer papers, Siddaramaiah accused the Union Government of failing to properly conduct the examination. “NEET has not been managed properly by the Centre. This has caused injustice to students,” he said.