Scrap Bidadi project, do not become real estate broker: Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday termed the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project near Bidadi as the “official real estate business” of the Congress government.

Urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to scrap the township project as over 80% farmers have not given their consent, he advised the veteran leader not to accede to the “conspiracy” of his deputy D K Shivakumar.

At a press conference, Kumaraswamy said the government is directly involved in the scam of turning fertile agricultural land of eight villages into real estate.

“Siddaramaiah has become a real estate broker. He is acting like a puppet by playing into the hands of crooks. He is acting on the advice of real estate business to safeguard his post,” he said.

He alleged that farmers who are refusing to give up their land are being intimidated and such threats will not be tolerated. “There is no question of giving up land. Let them come and take it, let us see how they seize the land,” he said.

“I want to say one thing to the chief minister. Do not become a real estate broker by taking the word of such businessmen to protect your chair. If you have to go in the end, you should keep your good name intact,” he told Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy said a fact-finding committee was formed under the leadership of Law Minister H K Patil. “That committee visited places like Bidadi, Soluru and Hoskote. What happened to that fact-finding report? Did you keep it or did you throw it in some dustbin? If you have kept it, please disclose it,” he urged the state government.