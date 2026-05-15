Shepherd dies after lightning strike in Karnataka's Davanagere amid heavy rain

DAVANGERE: A shepherd died after being struck by lightning in Mudahadadi village of Davanagere taluk on Thursday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Dundappa B Gavanal alias Ajay (19), a native of Maradi village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district. He had come to the area along with fellow shepherds and was grazing sheep.

Police said that as rain accompanied by thunder and lightning began, Ajay took shelter under a tree for protection when lightning struck him.

The district, which had been facing severe heat, received good rainfall on Thursday, with Davanagere, Honnali, Harihar, Nyamathi and Channagiri recording significant showers.

Arecanut and paddy crops that were in the harvesting stage were also damaged due to gusty winds and rain.