Two engineering students drown in Bhadra canal during temple trip in Karnataka’s Channagiri

DAVANAGERE: Two engineering students drowned in the Bhadra canal near Marabanahalli village in Channagiri taluk on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vivek and Manasi. Fire and emergency services personnel recovered Vivek’s body, while efforts were underway to trace Manasi.

According to police, a group of 10 students from BIET College had gone on a trip to a temple in Basavapatna.

After noticing water flowing through the Bhadra right bank canal, some of the students entered the canal for a swim. Police said Manasi reportedly lost her balance and slipped into the water.

The other students then formed a human chain in an attempt to rescue her. Vivek, who was at the end of the chain, tried to pull her out but also lost balance and was swept away by the strong current.

PSI Imthiyaz of Basavapatna police station said Vivek’s body had been recovered, and search operations were continuing for Manasi.

A case has been registered at the Basavapatna police station.