Vachanananda Swamy questioned for five hours in POCSO case; medical samples sent for forensic analysis

DAVANAGERE: Vachanananda Swamy, accused in a POCSO case, was summoned for questioning by Harihar Rural Police on Thursday and interrogated for around five hours.
The inquiry began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm, with DySP Basavaraj leading the investigation. A major part of the questioning reportedly focused on allegations of sexual assault involving hostel boys.
Swamy also underwent a medical examination at Harihar Taluk Hospital. Before entering the hospital, he told reporters, “I respect the law and I will follow the law.”
Dr Raghavendra Durgoji, an emergency medicine specialist at the general hospital, conducted the examination under tight police security. After the tests, Swamy was seen leaving the hospital holding a copy of Adi Yogi’s book before returning to the mutt.
Dr Durgoji said samples including nails, clothes and hair were collected as part of the POCSO investigation and would be sent for forensic analysis.
“All types of tests required for a POCSO case have been conducted. BP, sugar and pulse tests were also done from a health perspective. Swamy is healthy. The samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the report is expected in around 15 days,” he said.
Supporters of the seer gathered outside Harihar Rural Police Station during the interrogation and alleged that the case was part of a conspiracy by trustees of the mutt.
Devotees claimed there was an attempt to send the seer to jail and remove him from the mutt. They maintained that the allegations were false and expressed support for Swamy.
Parameshwara Gowda, president of the Vachanananda Sri Bhakta and Accountability Movement Committee, alleged that the case was fabricated by the trust.
“They have devised a strategy to send Swamiji to jail and vacate the mutt. This case is based on false allegations. We will stand by Swamiji and see what happens next. We have faith in the law,” he said.
Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar confirmed that Swamy was questioned from 9 am to 4 pm and that samples collected during the medical examination had been sent to the FSL for testing.