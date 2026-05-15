Vachanananda Swamy questioned for five hours in POCSO case; medical samples sent for forensic analysis

DAVANAGERE: Vachanananda Swamy, accused in a POCSO case, was summoned for questioning by Harihar Rural Police on Thursday and interrogated for around five hours.

The inquiry began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm, with DySP Basavaraj leading the investigation. A major part of the questioning reportedly focused on allegations of sexual assault involving hostel boys.

Swamy also underwent a medical examination at Harihar Taluk Hospital. Before entering the hospital, he told reporters, “I respect the law and I will follow the law.”

Dr Raghavendra Durgoji, an emergency medicine specialist at the general hospital, conducted the examination under tight police security. After the tests, Swamy was seen leaving the hospital holding a copy of Adi Yogi’s book before returning to the mutt.

Dr Durgoji said samples including nails, clothes and hair were collected as part of the POCSO investigation and would be sent for forensic analysis.

“All types of tests required for a POCSO case have been conducted. BP, sugar and pulse tests were also done from a health perspective. Swamy is healthy. The samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the report is expected in around 15 days,” he said.