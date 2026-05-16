Centre’s move to hike fuel prices anti-people, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Union government for increasing petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 a litre and termed it an “anti-people” decision. Siddaramaiah demanded that the hike be withdrawn immediately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign immediately for failing the people by mismanaging the country’s economy.

The Modi government is punishing people for its failures by increasing petrol and diesel prices. People are facing the brunt of the Union government’s failed foreign policy, and poor management of economy and inflation. Instead of protecting the people, the Modi government is using them to mobilise revenue, he alleged.

In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 106 per litre and diesel around Rs 94 per litre. “This hike will not stop at fuel outlets. It will lead to an increase in transport costs, prices of vegetables, milk and other essential goods. Farmers, workers, small traders and those from the middle class will be hit hard,’’ he said.

When crude oil prices were low, the Modi government never gave any relief to the people. It collected huge taxes and filled its treasury. “But when fuel prices go up, it targets the people. This is not governance, this is exploitation,’’ he alleged.

Alleging that Modi is only keen on protecting his capitalist friends, Siddaramaiah said he (PM) should also show the same urgency and commitment to help ordinary people.