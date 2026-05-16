Dy CM Shivakumar supporters raise ‘Next CM’ slogan on his birthday

BENGALURU: Even as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is waiting in the wings for the CM’s post, his supporters celebrated his 65 birthday on Friday. Amid wishes pouring in, the most fulfilling for him perhaps was from CM Siddaramaiah.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Deputy CM of the state, our dear DK Shivakumar. Your party loyalty and ideological commitment serve as an inspiration to the youth. I pray that the almighty grants you long life, good health, and strength in pursuit of your aspiration for public service,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’ with a picture of the duo.

“Heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes. Let us strive together for the progress of Karnataka,” replied Shivakumar.

Despite Shivakumar, also KPCC president, wanting his birthday to be low key, his supporters put up flex boards across the city, with one put up by KPCC secretary Veerabhadraiah mentioning him as the next CM. At his residence, fans chanted “DK Shivakumar Next CM” slogans.

“I had warned that banners should not be put up, or cases would be filed. Yet, supporters put them up out of admiration. I have instructed many people and had banners removed. About 50 banners have been taken down. I have also instructed the corporation to remove them,” Shivakumar told reporters.