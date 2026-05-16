Governor’s office nudges Karnataka govt on local body elections after JDS legal cell memo

BENGALURU: The Governor’s office has forwarded a note to the Chief Secretary, following a detailed memorandum submitted by the State Legal Cell of Karnataka Pradesh Janata Dal led by former AAB president AP Ranganath and other advocates.

The memorandum urges the state government to ensure allocation of adequate financial and logistical support to the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting local body elections across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The Governor’s office highlighted the Supreme Court’s directiveto complete the elections before June 30.

The memorandum to the Governor emphasised that both the State government and SEC have a constitutional obligation to make all necessary arrangements for polls.

The JDS legal cell warned that any inaction could erode public faith in the democratic process, send a wrong message to the people, and lead to the loss of Central government grants linked to local governance reforms, that would ultimately hurt the people of Karnataka.

The development comes amid serious concerns over delays in Karnataka’s local body elections for several years.