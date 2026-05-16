Heavy rain lashes Karnataka's Davanagere, crops damaged

BENGALURU: Heavy rain that lashed the district last night caused severe damage to the standing crops, mainly paddy, which were about to be harvested. Deputy Commissioner Gangadharaswamy said, “Even though the rainfall recorded was less, the damages were high,” stating that the district received 6.8 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 2.6 mm.

Channagiri received 6.1 mm against the normal of 3.7mm; Davanagere received 7.1 mm against 1.9mm; Harihar received 12.3mm rainfall against 1.0mm; Honnali received 9.5mm rainfall against 3.3mm; Jagalur received 3.9mm rainfall against 1.4mm, and Nyamathi received 5.0mm rainfall against 3.0 mm rainfall, he said.

He further added that the paddy crop standing on 79 acres in Harihar taluk was damaged along with 7 ‘pakka houses’ in Channagiri, and one house at Harihar and 3 kachha were damaged in these rains in Davanagere, leading to the total damage registered at Rs 16.80 lakh.

The Meteorological department report stated that the district can expect rain in a day or two.