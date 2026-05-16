Karnataka aims to create 20 lakh jobs, make youth employable

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government is planning to create 20 lakh jobs in different sectors, while preparing the state’s youth towards better employability higher education curricula.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit in Bengaluru on Friday, the CM said, “Our government is actively bridging the gap between education and employment. Our approach is clear — education must not end with a degree... it must lead to skills, confidence, opportunity and dignified livelihood.”

Siddaramaiah also said that the State Government is working with private companies like Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation and Infosys to ensure that students get industry exposure through internships.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education MC Sudhakar announced that 4-5 international universities would open their establishments in the state, allowing the state’s students to gain international exposure. “We have been concentrating on making our graduates employable. Proficiency in English is key.

When they go for interviews, they need to be confident in conversing in English. We have also signed a memorandum of agreement with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) so that students can interact with the industry and get the startup mindset,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Mohammed Mohsin announced that guidelines will be issued within the Department of Medical Education for effective usage of artificial intelligence.