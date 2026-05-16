Muslim convention in Bengaluru on 16th May, to highlight failure of community leaders

BENGALURU: With members of the Federation of Karnataka State Muslim Organisations set to release a report on the performance of the Congress-led government under Siddaramaiah in implementing promises made in the party manifesto, there is a growing sentiment among sections of the community that the collective Muslim leadership within the government has failed.

Tanveer Ahmed of the organisation said the Congress has been in power for three years, and had released its manifesto in 2023. “We have done research on whether they have fulfilled their manifesto promises,’’ he said.

The report, to be released on Saturday, will include ten points, including the promise to act against organisations spreading communal hatred, take up the cow slaughter law, 4 per cent Muslim reservation (category B) promise, anti-conversion law, budget for minority educational institutions, and other issues. The hijab ban in schools and colleges was also on the agenda, but the State government revoked it this week.

According to Ahmed, these promises were are not fulfilled. Asked if the convention has been organised due to the brouhaha over denial of the Davanagere South bypoll ticket to a Muslim candidate, and the party’s action against Muslim leaders, he said there is no link.