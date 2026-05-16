Notice does not mean deletion of names, clarifies Karnataka CEO on SIR

BENGALURU: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be conducted in 16 states and three UTs, including Karnataka, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, V Anbukumar, on Friday, said that issuance of notice does not mean deletion of names, and neither is it a legal notice.

Explaining the exercise, the CEO said that notice is a method of communication with the elector to submit details to the election officials for verification. Citizens must participate in the SIR exercise as the purpose is to include names of all eligible voters, he said. “If some citizens have their names in multiple locations, they must ensure their names and details are included in the electoral rolls from one place,” he said.

Anbukkumar said that notices will be issued only when electors’ previous SIR electoral rolls are not available or do not match with the database. “Voters will have to submit identity and domicile proof apart from Aadhaar. The list of documents required are listed in the enumeration form. After the mapping of voters, the enumeration forms will be generated. Each voter will get two sets of personalised, partially pre-filled forms to fill and verify,” he elaborated.

As of May 13, 86.46% of the 5,55,67,598 electors in Karnataka have been mapped in Karnataka (4,79,46,884).

“SIR exercise will start from June 30. So there is still time to complete the mapping exercise. If citizens have not been mapped, they can inform the CEO’s office or the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). An inquiry will be initiated against the BLO if any voter is missed during the mapping or enumeration exercise. Even if an elector fills out the forms online, the BLOs will visit their home for verification.