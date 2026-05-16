Travel set to get costlier as private bus fares jump by 20%

BENGALURU: Following the recent petrol and diesel price hike of Rs 3 per litre amid the West Asia crisis and disruption in crude oil supply, private transporters have said they can no longer operate at existing fares and will revise ticket prices by up to 20%.

The revised rates will come into effect immediately, said S Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Transport Unions, which represents several transport bodies, including those of autos, taxis and private buses.

Sharma said that with the recent toll hike and the sudden rise in diesel prices, the cost of operating a private bus within a 500-km range has increased by RS 70,000 per month, leaving operators with no option but to pass on the burden to passengers. “Since April 1, as many as 63 toll plazas across India have revised their rates.

Most private buses cross these tolls, incurring an additional Rs 40,000 every month after the hike. Adding to this is the diesel price hike, which increases operational costs by Rs 30,000. In total, the operational cost exceeds Rs 70,000 per month for a bus covering distances within 500 km. The cost rises further beyond 500 km,” Sharma explained.

He added that fares will increase by a minimum of 10% and up to 20% on specific routes, depending on toll charges, distance and demand. He said private bus operators will inform online travel booking platforms on Friday, and the new rates will be applicable from Saturday.