Tumakuru rally marking Congress govt’s 3 years advanced to May 19 amid transport strike call

TUMAKURU: As transport workers have planned an indefinite strike from May 20, the Tumakuru district administration has rescheduled the rally in Tumakuru to celebrate Congress government’s three years in office. The official, big-ticket rally, scheduled for May 20 has been advanced to May 19.

Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues will take part in the rally, while leaders from the opposition too have been invited as per protocol. The administration has hired over 2,000 KSRTC and 1,000 private buses to ferry participants from across the district.

The KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC workers will launch a statewide strike, unhappy with the 12.5% pay hike announced by the government as against their demand of 25%.

After inspecting preparations for the rally at Government Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru on Friday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the CM instructed them to organise the event on May 19, the day before the transport worker’s strike, to avoid any problems. In all, 1,52,492 beneficiaries will be handed over e-Pauthi khata, Podi, revenue village status, pensions, among others, he said.

Also, Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 682 crore, he added. “In the last three years, 14 lakh people have got the facilities under the revenue department in the state. This is a completely an official, non-partisan government programme,” he reiterated.