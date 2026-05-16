We are continuing Bidadi township project started by you, Dy CM Shivakumar tells Minister Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticised Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for opposing the Bidadi township project, and said the government is only continuing the project started by Kumaraswamy. “Kumaraswamy can’t survive politically without criticising us,” the DCM told reporters here.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s allegation on Thursday that most of the farmers had not given their consent, he said the Union minister can interact with the farmers who were giving land for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project. Shivakumar said he will fix a date to meet farmers.

“Farmers might throw stones at me, or raise slogans against me. Should I be scared? What matters is their future, their children’s future, and the future of their land.

Twenty years from now, people of Bidadi and South Bengaluru will remember me,” he said. “Couldn’t Kumaraswamy himself have denotified this project’s land? Why didn’t he? I am not ready to denotify it. He knows very well what he went through after denotifying land. Yediyurappa knows it, and so do I,” he said.

The DCM said he had warned his followers against putting up banners wishing him on his birthday. But they ignored his warning. Civic officials have been asked to remove the banners and posters. “Please keep Bengaluru clean. In rural areas, I won’t object.