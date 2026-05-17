3-year milestone: Politics outshines governance; Cong’s Kerala exercise bolsters Siddu’s position

The Congress government in Karnataka will complete three years in office on May 20. The celebrations marking the milestone are being held a day early in Tumakuru, to put the spotlight on the government’s performance and assert Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

Congress’ internal politics outshone the government’s performance, especially over the last year. The failure to end the uncertainty over the leadership issue weighed heavily. It even showed the CM in a precarious position despite the ruling party enjoying an absolute majority in the 224-member state assembly.

Karnataka’s longest-serving CM, who also holds the record of presenting the highest number of state budgets, looked like a shadow of his former self. Neither the CM nor his party leaders could speak unambiguously on the leadership issue, which hangs like the sword of Damocles.

However, the latest developments in the Grand Old Party over the selection of the chief minister in Kerala appear to have bolstered Siddaramaiah’s position vis-à-vis the party’s central leaders. The central leadership was said to be keen on rewarding AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal with the top post in the state. But heeding to the local leaders’ demands, it appointed VD Satheesan as CM. Local factors won over equations in the high command. Senior party leaders in Karnataka believe that the situation here is somewhat similar to that of the neighbouring state.

The Kerala exercise also showed that even if the party brass is contemplating making changes, it is unlikely to be a smooth operation. It is a different story if it is Siddaramaiah’s voluntary decision to relinquish the post.