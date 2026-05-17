Belagavi woman targeting cops with rape plaints held

BELAGAVI: Belagavi police have arrested a woman accused of allegedly targeting police officers and influential individuals by filing false complaints of rape, cheating and marriage fraud as part of an alleged extortion racket. The district police have also opened a rowdy-sheet against her, marking her as a habitual offender, Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference in Belagavi, the SP identified the accused as Reshma Shankar Mutagar. According to police, the woman had allegedly been involved in filing similar complaints in multiple police jurisdictions over the last several years.

Police said the latest case surfaced after the woman lodged a complaint at Ghataprabha Police Station around eight months ago. In her complaint, she alleged that a man named Kalyan, employed at a private school in Tumakuru, had cheated her after promising marriage.

The accused woman claimed she had met the man through a matrimonial platform and later married him, following which he allegedly abandoned her. Based on her allegations, she reportedly sought criminal action against him.