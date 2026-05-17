Gowda to CM: Don’t succumb to DKS plot on Bidadi project

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda here on Saturday declared his struggle against the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project in Bidadi, saying farmers’ lands are being snatched in the name of the project and alleging a government-sponsored scam.

Addressing the media, Gowda asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar why he is arrogant and adamant on executing the project, while farmers are strongly opposing it.

“My struggle starts today. The man (Shivakumar) says he is only continuing with the project HD Kumaraswamy (union minister) initiated. He (HDK) scrapped it because of opposition from the people. Shouldn’t this person (Shivakumar) also do the same? I have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Forces that snatch the land of the poor around Bengaluru need to be curbed,” he said.

He invited the CM to come to Bidadi to see the situation of farmers. “Till now, local MLAs, tahsildars and the DC have not listened to the problems of the people. There is a racket going on. This government is out to grab farmers’ land and run a scam,” he alleged. Referring to Shivakumar, he said, “Let him first go and get beaten up by farmers. Then I will go and speak. CM Siddaramaiah is my friend and old colleague. We have worked together. But it pains me that no one sees what is happening here.”

He recalled that when his son Kumaraswamy as a CM initiated five townships to ease pressure on Bengaluru, Congress leaders had formed a fact-finding committee to investigate. Congress had slandered Kumaraswamy, alleging that he was grabbing land, Gowda said.