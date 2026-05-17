Karnataka gets record 1,122 new medical UG, PG seats with Rs 1,090 crore in central funding

BENGALURU: Karnataka has received 1,122 additional medical seats for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, in what the state government described as a major achievement in the field of medical education.

Addressing the media at Vikasa Soudha on Saturday, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash R Patil said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the final approval for the seats on May 15. He added that the Centre will provide Rs 495 crore for undergraduate medical seats and Rs 541 crore for postgraduate seats, taking the total financial assistance to Rs 1,090 crore.

He said the allocation of more than 1,000 seats to a single state is a record.

He said the additional seats would benefit districts including Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Karwar and Haveri, helping improve access to medical education and healthcare infrastructure across the state.