Karnataka pharmacy shops to stay open during May 20 bandh

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pharma Retailers & Distributors Organisation (KPRDO) has announced that pharmacies and medical shops across Karnataka will remain open and operational during the nationwide bandh scheduled on May 20 against illegal online sale of medicines and abnormal discounts offered through e-pharmacy and quick-commerce platforms.

KPRDO said it would extend ethical and issue-based support to the protest by asking pharma traders to wear black badges and ribbons. The organisation alleged that several online medicine platforms were offering excessive discounts, including on life-saving medicines, and violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

KPRDO said it has submitted representations to various Ministries, departments and regulatory authorities at both the Central and state levels regarding this issue. The organisation stated that it had met ministers and senior officials.

It stressed that the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a circular on March 3, 2026, directing officers across to initiate action against illegal entities involved in unlawful medicine sales.

KPRDO further said that the FDA commissioner held an online meeting with district-level pharma trade associations to discuss the proposed bandh. Representatives across states assured authorities that they would not shut down pharmacies during the protest.

KPRDO noted that previous bandh calls had caused inconvenience to patients without yielding action from governments.