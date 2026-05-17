Kharge only leader fit to replace Siddaramaiah if CM change needed: Rayareddy

KOPPAL: If there is a need to change Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, then AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is the only one qualified to replace him, said the CM’s economic advisor, Basavaraja Rayareddy. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet (LoP in Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi soon and the cabinet reshuffle or expansion in the state can be done by May 30.

I believe that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM till the end of the current term. It is not right to change the CM repeatedly. If the cabinet is re-formed, effective governance can be given to people during the remaining two years. We can correct our shortcomings and come to power in 2028 as well,” Rayareddy said at a press conference on Saturday.

“We will face the upcoming elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Mallikarjun Kharge, who has the same administrative experience as Siddaramaiah, should become the CM.”

Asked if he has sought a ministerial berth, Rayareddy said, “I have not asked for anything I promise.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the prices of petrol and diesel using the pretext of West Asia war. The country’s rupee has depreciated and the Modi administration has completely failed. He should resign. An economist should become the PM,” he said.