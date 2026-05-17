Lakkundi artifacts sent to Delhi in 1976 to return home to Karnataka soon

GADAG : More than 150 historical artifacts from Lakkundi, which were sent to New Delhi nearly five decades ago, are likely to return to Karnataka soon. The state government has initiated efforts to bring back the priceless collection currently housed at the National Museum in Delhi.

Law and Tourism Minister H K Patil recently visited the National Museum and inspected the artifacts linked to the historic village of Lakkundi in Gadag district. He said the state government would soon hold discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central government to complete the process of bringing the artifacts back through legal procedures.

Lakkundi, located about 12 km from Gadag on the Hubballi–Hosapete highway, is known for its rich historical and architectural heritage. According to sources, former Gadag district leaders D K Hebbur and T K Nayak had handed over more than 150 valuable artifacts to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 16, 1976. The collection, which reflects Karnataka’s glorious past, has since been preserved safely at the National Museum in New Delhi.

Over the years, visitors from Gadag who travelled to the National Museum expressed pride and happiness on seeing the Lakkundi artifacts displayed there. With the proposed move, the artifacts are expected to return to their native place after nearly 50 years.