Lakkundi artifacts sent to Delhi in 1976 to return home to Karnataka soon

GADAG : More than 150 historical artifacts from Lakkundi, which were sent to New Delhi nearly five decades ago, are likely to return to Karnataka soon. The state government has initiated efforts to bring back the priceless collection currently housed at the National Museum in Delhi.
Law and Tourism Minister H K Patil recently visited the National Museum and inspected the artifacts linked to the historic village of Lakkundi in Gadag district. He said the state government would soon hold discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central government to complete the process of bringing the artifacts back through legal procedures.
Lakkundi, located about 12 km from Gadag on the Hubballi–Hosapete highway, is known for its rich historical and architectural heritage. According to sources, former Gadag district leaders D K Hebbur and T K Nayak had handed over more than 150 valuable artifacts to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 16, 1976. The collection, which reflects Karnataka’s glorious past, has since been preserved safely at the National Museum in New Delhi.
Over the years, visitors from Gadag who travelled to the National Museum expressed pride and happiness on seeing the Lakkundi artifacts displayed there. With the proposed move, the artifacts are expected to return to their native place after nearly 50 years.
Siddu Patil, a resident of Lakkundi, said, “We are happy that the important artifacts will return to our historic village after five decades. Our elders used to tell us that several valuable artifacts had been sent to Delhi. We welcome their return and thank the Karnataka government and Minister H K Patil for taking this initiative.”
Minister H K Patil said, “I personally inspected the ancient artifacts belonging to historic Lakkundi during my visit to the National Museum in New Delhi. The state government is seriously considering bringing these valuable artifacts back to Karnataka permanently. We will immediately begin official discussions with the Central government and the Archaeological Survey of India and initiate the necessary legal procedures.”
Declare Lakkundi a world heritage site: HK Patil
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, HK Patil, said that it has been decided that all the required steps will be taken to declare Lakkundi a World Heritage site at the state-level committee held on Saturday.
Patil said a proposal will be sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to be placed before UNESCO to get the site declared. Secretary of the Tourism Department, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, said it will be sent in a month’s time. Presently, Hampi, Beluri, Hallebidu, Pattadkal and Western Ghats are declared as World Heritage sites.
Patil said that 3,000 relics have been collected and found in Lakkundi. 16 temples in the region have been declared as protected sites. In Hampi, 6,000 relics have been found, and in Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, the number is 1,200. But with excavation work yet to continue in Lakkundi, the historical collection will be the highest in India.
He added that it was historic that such a large collection and discovery of archaeological remains were being carried out in recent times at any location. Karnataka will protect and unveil 100 temples in the coming years. 460 grams of gold were found, which is worth over Rs 8 crore and is around 600 years old.