Muslim convention accuses Siddu govt of practising soft Hindutva

BENGALURU: A convention of Muslim organisations held in the city on Saturday alleged that the Congress government is following soft Hindutva. The Federation of Karnataka Muslim Organisations also urged the government to pass a resolution opposing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list in the state.

The convention held at the Town Hall here addressed a range of issues including adequate political representation to the community’s leaders in government.

A report released during the event said although the Congress manifesto had promised firm action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred and communal division on the basis of caste and religion, the government has failed to do so. It also said the government has not issued an order on lifting the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The report said the Congress government has not fully restored 4% Muslim reservation under Category 2B and demanded the quota to be hiked to 8%.

It raised the issues of not repealing the anti-conversion law, introduced by the BJP government, cattle slaughter law affecting livelihoods of people including farmers, meat traders, leather workers and transporters, moral policing, economic boycott campaigns, communal processions and cattle vigilantism.

The report states that the Muslims remain underrepresented in legislative bodies, public institutions, local body elections and government appointments and demands stronger political inclusion and representation proportional to population. The report said that minority institutions need more support.

The Rs 10,000 crore minority welfare commitment has not been fully realised, it alleged but welcomed 4% reservation for minorities in government procurement contracts.

It raised the issues of encroachment of Waqf lands, weak enforcement, under-utilisation of Waqf assets, need for better tribunals and administration, delays in property repair and litigation and seeks stronger protection mechanisms and development of Waqf properties.