BMTC accidentally credits 'excess' salary amount to around 100 conductors, retrieval process underway

BENGALURU: Nearly 100 conductors at the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) Yeshwanthpur Depot-26 mistakenly received the full 26 months’ wage revision arrears instead of the first 11-month instalment due to a data entry error during salary processing.

Clarifying the issue on Sunday, an official at the BMTC said the error occurred after a billing clerk inadvertently entered incorrect data while processing arrear payments released under the government-approved wage revision package.

The BMTC official said the discrepancy came to light immediately after the amount was credited and depot officials informed the central office, following which corrective measures were initiated. The corporation stated that conductors who received excess amounts were contacted and requested to return the additional money.

According to the BMTC, the repayment process is being carried out through official departmental accounts linked to the Chowdeshwari Temple Bus Stand office, with receipts being issued for every transaction to ensure transparency.

The corporation also dismissed allegations circulating on social media, claiming that the entire 26-month arrears rightfully belonged to employees and that money was being collected unofficially without receipts. The BMTC also said all recoveries were being handled under official supervision with proper documentation.

Officials said excess amounts had already been recovered from 35 employees and credited back to the concerned depot account. The remaining recovery process is expected to be completed smoothly by Sunday evening, BMTC added.