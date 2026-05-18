Fought for people throughout 68-year political life, will fight longer: Deve Gowda on his 94th birthday

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on the occassion of his 94th birthday on Monday, said he will fight for the people's cause for as long as possible.

The JD(S) patriarch also stated with confidence that his party will form alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2028 polls, owing to his good relationship with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have a firm resolve to fight for the people's cause for as many more days as possible. I will not sit at home saying that I have completed 93 years. I will move around in the wheelchair," Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I have been fighting throughout my 68-year political life. I'm not worried how much people recognise it, but fighting for the cause of the people is something that is before me, I will do my job."

Gowda said he received a message from PM Modi on his birthday from Sweden, while Home Shah and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa greeted him over the phone.

Similarly several political leaders including BJP national President Nitin Nabin greeted him on the occasion.