Hennur–Bagalur road work hits hundreds of businesses

BENGALURU: The white-topping work on the Hennur–Bagalur Main Road, which commenced at the end of 2024 and is still ongoing, is causing hassles for businesses operating from areas along the stretch. The project aims to provide better connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The work that was in progress between Geddalahalli Railway Gate and Faran College at Chikkagubbi, a stretch of about 5.5 km, is now stalled, affecting hundreds of business establishments along the roadside.

A business owner who runs a service station in the area said that the number of his customers dropped by about 80% after the road works began. For nearly two months, there minimal profits made, forcing his staff to take a leave. He said many businesses switched to providing home deliveries, but he cannot provide such a service.

Mathews Jacob, a frequent commuter on the stretch, said, “The authorities and contractors do not communicate to the people about the inconvenience. Only a board is placed apologising for the inconvenience caused. The traffic is not diverted properly and the road is blocked at a few places. There is not enough staff to deviate and coordinate the traffic movement.”

The project has not only impacted the business activities but also poses a health concern. “Construction has increased the dust pollution, and there is a lot of debris on the road. Metal rods sticking out in places and pedestrians are at risk to get injured if they are not cautious enough,” said Ajith Kumar, a resident in the vicinity.

A Bengaluru North City Corporation official, who is in charge of the locality, told TNIE the road work is scheduled to be completed by July, while the footpath will be completed by October.