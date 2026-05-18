JDS will win 75 seats in 2028, claims Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that the Ruling party leaders were under the impression that people were living comfortably because of the five guarantee schemes.

He was speaking at the JDS convention ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ at Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru on Sunday. “If the Congress leaders visit my residence daily, they will understand the real hardships people are facing,” Kumaraswamy said, asking Congress leaders to introspect before accusing the Union Government over rising fuel prices.

Expressing confidence about the future of the JDS, Kumaraswamy said that the party would win 75 seats in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka and asserted that Chamundeshwari would remain a JDS fortress. “We will not bow to any pressure. This convention has been organised to assure our workers that Chamundeshwari continues to be a stronghold of the JDS,” he said.

Hunsur MLA GD Harish Gowda described the large turnout as a proof of enduring support for the party in Chamundeshwari. He said that the event had been organised in just five days and said most attendees were from the constituency itself.