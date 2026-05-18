JDS will win 75 seats in 2028, claims Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that the Ruling party leaders were under the impression that people were living comfortably because of the five guarantee schemes.
He was speaking at the JDS convention ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ at Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru on Sunday. “If the Congress leaders visit my residence daily, they will understand the real hardships people are facing,” Kumaraswamy said, asking Congress leaders to introspect before accusing the Union Government over rising fuel prices.
Expressing confidence about the future of the JDS, Kumaraswamy said that the party would win 75 seats in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka and asserted that Chamundeshwari would remain a JDS fortress. “We will not bow to any pressure. This convention has been organised to assure our workers that Chamundeshwari continues to be a stronghold of the JDS,” he said.
Hunsur MLA GD Harish Gowda described the large turnout as a proof of enduring support for the party in Chamundeshwari. He said that the event had been organised in just five days and said most attendees were from the constituency itself.
Defending the recent fuel price hike, Kumaraswamy linked it to global geopolitical tensions. He said disruptions in oil supply caused by the prolonged conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States had impacted fuel prices worldwide. He maintained that fuel prices in India were still comparatively lower than in many developed countries.
Predicting the return of a coalition government in Karnataka, Harish Gowda said Kumaraswamy would once again become the CM and that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would play a major role in bringing the alliance to power. “Nikhil, too, will rise to occupy a significant position in the future,” he said.
JDS not limited to Old Mysuru region: Nikhil
Nikhil Kumaraswamy asserted that the party is no longer confined to the Old Mysuru region and has established a strong presence across Karnataka. “Opponents say JDS is limited only to the Old Mysuru belt. But the party has expanded across the state, including Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka.
People across Karnataka are showing increasing support towards JDS,” he said, expressing confidence that the BJP–JDS alliance would form the government in Karnataka in 2028. On the chief ministerial question, Nikhil said the focus should be on development rather than positions of power.
“People still remember Kumaraswamy’s administration fondly despite his short tenure as CM. Development of the state is more important than the CM’s chair,” he said.
Nikhil also said Kumaraswamy’s shift to national politics and Parliament happened due to unexpected political developments, but added that the latter continues to remain closely connected with farmers, the poor and middle-class people.
JDS flexes muscle in Chamundeshwari despite GTD’s absence
JDS on Sunday flexed its muscle in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency despite the absence of local MLA GT Devegowda who has reportedly distanced himself from the party.
Recalling the Chamundeshwari bypoll episode and past political developments in the constituency, Kumaraswamy admitted that mistakes committed within the party had once cost JDS dearly.
“Had our leaders been more cautious then, the state would not have reached the present situation,” he said. He clarified that the convention was not organised to target any individual but to expose what he described as the failures of the Congress government.
Interestingly none of the banners and flexes carried a photo of G T Devegowda, despite him expressing his loyalty to JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda two days back.