Mangaluru prison turns into cultural stage on Sundays

MANGALURU: In an effort to reform and uplift inmates, District Prison Superintendent Sharanabasappa has introduced cultural activities on Sundays, creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere within the prison walls. These programmes give inmates a platform to showcase their hidden talents like singing, dancing, poetry and other cultural performances.
Over 10 months of Sharanabasappa’s tenure, the prison environment has been transformed, instilling a sense of confidence among the inmates. For the past four months, cultural activities have been conducted every Sunday, from 4pm to 6pm. Inmates also participate in yoga sessions and listen to motivational talks by Brahma Kumaris and Art of Living institute.
One inmate said the atmosphere inside prison has changed significantly since Sharanabasappa took charge. Instead of living in constant stress and isolation, prisoners are encouraged to take part in creative activities that allow them to express themselves and interact positively with others.
The Sunday events have become a source of motivation and hope for many. An undertrial from Ullal, arrested in an NDPS case, shared his personal experience.
Previously residing in Bengaluru, where he owns a music studio, he says music has always been a major part of his life. In prison, he continues to stay connected to his passion by writing lyrics, singing, and performing during weekly events.
Another inmate, arrested in a robbery case in Vamanjoor, has worked as art director for Malayalam and Tamil movies and album songs. He said, “It is unfortunate to end up in prison, but the superintendent recognises the talents of inmates and encourages us to perform. This helps us feel positive and forget our sorrow.
Having been in prison for two years, I have met many characters, each with their own story, and I have made a note of them.” An inmate from Shivamogga said that since childhood, he had an interest in singing and writing lyrics on the themes of motherly love and romance. His mother fell into a coma after he was imprisoned.
Sharanabasappa said the initiative has not only helped inmates discover and nurture their talents but also contributed to maintaining harmony and positivity. “Such activities play an important role in rehabilitation by reducing stress, improving mental well-being, and encouraging personal growth,” he added.
He noted that 10 months ago, the district prison used to face frequent clashes. To improve the atmosphere, he decided to introduce positive changes, and gave inmates the freedom to express themselves. According to him, these activities help prevent clashes by engaging inmates in constructive participation, fostering positive changes in their behaviour.
“Every inmate has some talent, and Sunday activities provide a platform for them to showcase these abilities. Among the inmates are talented singers, dancers, writers and actors, and it allow them to express themselves,” he said.
Over the past 10 months, clashes have reduced significantly, and the entry of mobile phones into prison is very rare compared to earlier. Even extortion by habitual offenders against first-time inmates has been completely eliminated.