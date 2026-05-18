Mangaluru prison turns into cultural stage on Sundays

MANGALURU: In an effort to reform and uplift inmates, District Prison Superintendent Sharanabasappa has introduced cultural activities on Sundays, creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere within the prison walls. These programmes give inmates a platform to showcase their hidden talents like singing, dancing, poetry and other cultural performances.

Over 10 months of Sharanabasappa’s tenure, the prison environment has been transformed, instilling a sense of confidence among the inmates. For the past four months, cultural activities have been conducted every Sunday, from 4pm to 6pm. Inmates also participate in yoga sessions and listen to motivational talks by Brahma Kumaris and Art of Living institute.

One inmate said the atmosphere inside prison has changed significantly since Sharanabasappa took charge. Instead of living in constant stress and isolation, prisoners are encouraged to take part in creative activities that allow them to express themselves and interact positively with others.

The Sunday events have become a source of motivation and hope for many. An undertrial from Ullal, arrested in an NDPS case, shared his personal experience.

Previously residing in Bengaluru, where he owns a music studio, he says music has always been a major part of his life. In prison, he continues to stay connected to his passion by writing lyrics, singing, and performing during weekly events.