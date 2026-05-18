NEET UG paper leak: Youth Congress to lay siege to Governor's office on May 21

BENGALURU: Indian Youth Congress members will lay siege to the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on May 21 to protest against the issue of NEET question paper leak.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Sunday, national general secretary Nigam Bhandary alleged that during the BJP-led NDA tenure at the Centre, the question paper was leaked 89 times, adding to the misery of the students. “The Centre has pushed the students into an inferno, as four students had committed suicide. The paper leaks have happened only in states ruled by the BJP,” he alleged.

“We are protesting on a big scale as Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will take part. We have also invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” informed Karnataka Youth Congress president Manjunath Gowda.

He mocked that after the Indian Premier League, it is the Indian Paper Leak that has taken place under the Modi regime. “The close associates of the Rajasthan Education Minister are behind the paper leak,” he alleged.