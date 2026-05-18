Trans activists oppose SIR, seek voting rights protection

BENGALURU: Transgender activists, feminists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Sunday raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the process could disenfranchise transgender persons, sex workers, tribals, single women, widows and other historically marginalised groups who often lack access to conventional identity and family documentation.

The concerns were voiced during the launch of the “Trans Feminist Collective” organised in Bengaluru in connection with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali said many countries across the world are witnessing increasing hostility towards sexual minorities and warned against policies that could marginalise vulnerable groups.

She criticised the proposed Transgender Amendment Act, calling it "regressive" and alleging that the government failed to conduct adequate consultations with members of the community before introducing the amendments.