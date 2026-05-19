As Karnataka's Congress government celebrates three years in office, Tumakuru gets into Guinness Records

TUMAKURU: While the Karnataka government celebrates three years in office with a big-ticket rally on Tuesday, Tumakuru district will enter the ‘Guinness World Records’.

The distinction will come from the Revenue department distributing title deeds, order letters and other documents to 1,52,492 beneficiaries under various programmes that include 1,06,000 under e-Pauti Andolana, 24,256 under Darkhastu Podi, 20,666 title deeds for revenue villages and 1570 under Podi Mukta Abhiyan. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is also district in-charge minister, ensured the record for Tumakuru district.

Briefing the press here on Monday, Parameshwara said he had informed Guinness World Records officials in England, who will present the certificate of record. He also said that appointment letters will be given to 600 Anganwadi workers and helpers on the occasion. Apart from implementing the five guarantees within a year of coming to power, the government had also ushered in all-round development, he claimed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also present letters of appreciation to PDOs, revenue inspectors, deputy tahsildars, tahsildars and surveyors of the Land Survey department, and assistant land records deputy directors who have performed excellent work. Around 3,000 buses from all taluks will fetch the beneficiaries to the venue, where breakfast has been arranged for them. There are over 1.52 lakh beneficiaries from across the district, and over 2 lakh people will attend the programme, he added.

Along with CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, their cabinet colleagues, MPs, chairpersons of boards and corporations will take part. Extensive police deployment has been made for security, and 15 ambulances with medical personnel have been deployed at the venue as a precautionary measure, besides fire engines. He said that drinking water and buttermilk have been arranged for the public.