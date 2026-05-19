BJP: Congress has no moral right to hold meet on completing three years

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders on Monday said that the State Government has no moral right to hold a ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ on completing three years in office, as it has failed on all fronts.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly, R Ashoka, said for the past three years, the government has followed an anti-farmer policy. He said the State Government has not allocated adequate funds for farmers in the budget, and despite promising support to farmers in its election manifesto, nothing has been done. He said the State Government has turned a deaf ear to farmers’ suffering despite massive crop loss. Not a single official visited the affected areas to console farmers or initiated the compensation process, the BJP leader said.

He said the state’s agriculture growth rate has reduced under the Congress government, and the collapse of the agriculture sector is due to the misrule and corruption of the state government.

The BJP leader alleged that fertiliser supplied by the Centre is being sold in the black market. He said Rs 20 crore was spent on the Ballari convention, and now the district administration has asked for Rs 12 crore on the Tumakuru convention, which is a Congress event.

The BJP leader said the government has still not conducted an inquiry into 74 students of the Agriculture University scoring 200 out of 200 marks in Chitradurga district.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council N Ravi Kumar, said pushing the state to a huge debt trap, indulging in minority appeasement, and total lawlessness are the three dubious performance of the Congress government.