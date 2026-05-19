Dubare camp closed to tourists after woman tourist crushed to death by elephants

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday issued orders to forest officers across the state to close elephant camps for visitors, particularly Dubare and Sakrebyle camps. He said henceforth, nobody is allowed to go near elephants, either to bathe, feed or take photographs.

A distance of 100 feet should be maintained from elephants at the camps.

“Directions have been issued to prepare detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all camps. Until then, camps will not operate,” he said.

The directions were issued after the death of 33-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu, at Dubare elephant camp in Madikeri on Monday.

Recently, the state listed out SOPs for trekking and safaris. Trekking has been suspended in Karnataka till the SOPs are implemented.

Khandre said, “I have sought a detailed report of the incident, besides a report on elephant camps and their operations. We will take a look at the camps, and also a special look at the Dasara elephants.”

One of the bull elephants involved in the conflict in Dubare, Kanjan (28), had participated in the 2025 Dasara parade in Mysuru.

Department officials said, “Fights among elephants in camps are common, but Dubare is most sensitive. It houses the highest number of elephants, where tourists are in close proximity in the water. Elephants tend to play, and can become violent and aggressive. Mahouts and kavadis have also died here. Earlier too, Dubare had been closed down, but owing to pressure from stakeholders, including politicians, it was opened again.”

According to officials, of the 10 elephant camps in the state, tourists were allowed in close proximity to elephants in Dubare, Mathigodu and Sakrebyle camps. According to data, they house 31, 15 and 24 elephants respectively.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar said there are 114 elephants in the department’s camps. This is the highest in the country. Recently, three new camps were opened at Harangi, Bheemankatte and Doddaharve.