One Nation, One Election: JPC chief says committee will consider 'will of people' over that of political parties

BENGALURU: PP Chaudhary, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Bill on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, said on Monday that the will of the people is greater than that of political parties in bringing in massive electoral reforms in the country.

He along with other JPC members held consultations with the CM, DCM, Speaker of the Assembly, Chairman of the Council, elected representatives, heads of political parties, officials from the state administration, financial and educational institutions, professional bodies and representatives of civil society on the Bill. The JPC ended its exercise with an interaction with Padma Shri awardees, including HR Nagendra, Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, Jayalakshmi, and Ricky Kej, among others, who favoured the Bill.

“As of today, we consider the ‘will of the people’ to be at a higher level in a democracy than that of political parties. If we look at the real stakeholders who will benefit the most from ‘One Nation, One Election’, it is the common voter, the general public and the citizens of the country,” he said when his attention was drawn to the Congress government in the state passing a resolution against the Bill, at an interaction with reporters here.

“Political parties may have certain interests or issues, and they can voice them. But those who truly think about the national interests are the country’s voters and its citizens,” he said, adding that “democracy, in its true sense, is the will of the people”.

Chaudhary reiterated that the high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report stating that if separate elections are held, the country will suffer a loss of Rs 7 lakh crore. However, if simultaneous elections are held, Rs 7 lakh crore will go to the country’s treasury.