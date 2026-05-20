AICC Youth Congress issues showcause notices after clash between rival Karnataka factions

BENGALURU: A day after clashes erupted between factions led by Youth Congress leaders HS Manjunath Gowda and Deepika Reddy on Monday, the AICC’s Indian Youth Congress issued show-cause notices to several office-bearers. AICC Youth Congress General Secretary Nigam Bhandari directed members to give their explanations within a week’s time.

The showcause notice by Bhandari to Deepika states that despite holding the responsible position of vice-president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, her conduct amounted to “gross indiscipline, anti-organisational activities and conduct prejudicial to the dignity and functioning of the Indian Youth Congress.

It has further come to notice that you have actively participated in creating unnecessary ruckus within organizational meetings and programmes, and have been involved in a preplanned conspiracy aimed at maligning the image, unity and credibility of the Indian Youth Congress and its leadership’’.

The notice read, “Your actions and statements have caused embarrassment to the organisation and have affected internal coordination, discipline and morale among party workers. Such behaviour from a responsible office-bearer is unacceptable, and amounts to serious misconduct.

You are hereby directed to explain within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you on the following grounds -- gross indiscipline and anti-organizational conduct, creating ruckus and disturbance within the organization...”