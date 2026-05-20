CBSE’s new two-Indian-language rule leaves French, Spanish students in limbo

MANGAALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to make two Indian languages compulsory from Class IX has effectively pushed foreign languages such as French, Spanish, and German out of classrooms, triggering panic among parents, students, and school managements.

The May 15 CBSE circular mandating a three-language formula— two Indian languages and one foreign language— has forced several schools to ask students currently studying French or Spanish to switch to Kannada, Sanskrit, or another Indian language from the coming academic year. Many schools, which had introduced foreign languages from Class VI onwards, are now planning to discontinue them altogether.

St Joseph’s School, Bengaluru, which had planned to introduce French and Spanish this year following parent demand, has now put those plans on hold. The sudden change has hit students who have spent years learning foreign languages and children returning from abroad particularly hard. “My son has studied French for three years. How can he suddenly shift to Kannada or Sanskrit, which is completely alien to him?” asked the parent of a Class VIII student in Mangaluru.

In coastal Karnataka, where Kannada is not the primary spoken language in many homes, a significant number of students had opted for French instead of Kannada, usually pairing it with English and Hindi.

School managements said they are flooded with anxious calls from parents, with some even considering moving their children from CBSE to ICSE schools.