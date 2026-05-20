Delegation urges CM Siddaramaiah to establish HC circuit bench in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior advocates from Shivamogga on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the establishment of a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga, citing the long-pending demand of people from the Central Karnataka region.
The delegation met the chief minister at his official residence, Krishna, in Bengaluru. The meeting was led by the School Education and Literacy Minister and Shivamogga district in-charge Minister S Madhu Bangarappa. During the interaction, the delegation held detailed discussions with the chief minister on the need for a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga and formally handed over a memorandum outlining their demand.
According to the memorandum, the establishment of a circuit bench in Shivamogga is necessary to ensure easier, faster and more affordable access to justice for lakhs of people residing in Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga districts. The memorandum noted that these districts are situated approximately 250 km to 300 km away from Bengaluru, making access to legal remedies at the principal High Court bench difficult and expensive for residents of the region.
The delegation further stated that the Central Karnataka region fulfils all eligibility criteria required for the establishment of a circuit bench under guidelines laid down by the Justice Jaswant Singh Committee.
The memorandum also highlighted that Shivamogga district has a capable legal fraternity, including 18 senior advocates, who can support the functioning of a circuit bench. It added that the demand has received unanimous support from elected representatives across the region and various public organisations.
The delegation urged the state government to consider establishing a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga on the lines of circuit benches functioning in Kalaburagi and Dharwad, which were set up to serve people in Hyderabad Karnataka and North Karnataka regions.
It argued that Shivamogga, being centrally located within the Central Karnataka region, would be an appropriate location for such a judicial facility and would significantly benefit people seeking timely and affordable access to justice.
Virajpet MLA and Chief Minister’s legal adviser A S Ponnanna and senior advocates from Shivamogga were also present during the meeting.