Delegation urges CM Siddaramaiah to establish HC circuit bench in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior advocates from Shivamogga on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the establishment of a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga, citing the long-pending demand of people from the Central Karnataka region.

The delegation met the chief minister at his official residence, Krishna, in Bengaluru. The meeting was led by the School Education and Literacy Minister and Shivamogga district in-charge Minister S Madhu Bangarappa. During the interaction, the delegation held detailed discussions with the chief minister on the need for a High Court circuit bench in Shivamogga and formally handed over a memorandum outlining their demand.

According to the memorandum, the establishment of a circuit bench in Shivamogga is necessary to ensure easier, faster and more affordable access to justice for lakhs of people residing in Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga districts. The memorandum noted that these districts are situated approximately 250 km to 300 km away from Bengaluru, making access to legal remedies at the principal High Court bench difficult and expensive for residents of the region.