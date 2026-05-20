Delivered what we promised, will retain Karnataka in 2028: CM Siddaramaiah

TUMAKURU: In a show of unity amid murmurs of leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared the stage at the ‘Sadhana Samarpana Samavesha’ convention in Tumakuru on Tuesday, organised to celebrate the Congress government’s three years in office in the state.
The duo accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities, including fuel, and asserted that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka in 2028, as the government’s flagship five guarantee schemes have protected people like a shield.
Their comments come close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that no Congress state government has ever been re-elected by the public for a second consecutive term.
The State Government will turn 3 on Wednesday. The convention, however, was advanced by a day owing to the transport strike, which has been called off. Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah claimed that when Modi became the PM in 2014, prices of diesel and petrol were Rs 48 and Rs 70 per litre, respectively, and a cylinder of LPG cost Rs 414.
“Modi alone is responsible for the price rise. Only business tycoons like Adani and Ambani have benefited from Modi’s regime. The middle class and the poor are not. Those who voted by chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ are now a disillusioned lot,” the CM said.
Claiming that Karnataka was in the top position in per capita income, he said the state’s contribution towards GST was also immense. “We have made progress in such a way that the state’s income is more than the country’s per capita income. Since we have delivered what we had promised, it is certain that the Congress will come to power again in 2028,” he thundered.
Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, too, said that the Congress will retain power in 2028. “JDS and BJP should take note of this. People should also remember this,” he said.
The KPCC chief claimed that the Congress government has brought about a change in people’s lives. “Your blessings will always be with us. Where there is perseverance, history is created. Where there is faith, miracles happen. Where there is truth, there is victory,” Shivakumar said.
He said that a recent study conducted by Oxford University claimed that Karnataka’s five guarantees brought about social change in the lives of the poor. “All states are following our model. Our BJP friends, the Prime Minister, have been showering criticism on our guarantee schemes. Today, they are announcing guarantee schemes in every state. No party is exempt from this. Guarantees have become a model for the entire country. They are copying our guarantee schemes,” he said.
He attacked Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy for advising the residents of Bengaluru to not to go for the conversion of B Khata into A Khata of their properties at a reduced 2% of the guidance value, promising that the latter will do it free of cost if his alliance government comes to power. “Why didn’t he do it when he was in power?” Shivakuamar said.
The event ensured the distribution of title deeds and other land-related benefits to 1,52, 492 families. Also, an exhibition titled ‘Nava Karnataka’ on Karnataka model of development was held. A coffee table book of the same name highlighting the achievements of different departments of the government was also released.