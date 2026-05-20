Delivered what we promised, will retain Karnataka in 2028: CM Siddaramaiah

TUMAKURU: In a show of unity amid murmurs of leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared the stage at the ‘Sadhana Samarpana Samavesha’ convention in Tumakuru on Tuesday, organised to celebrate the Congress government’s three years in office in the state.

The duo accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities, including fuel, and asserted that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka in 2028, as the government’s flagship five guarantee schemes have protected people like a shield.

Their comments come close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that no Congress state government has ever been re-elected by the public for a second consecutive term.

The State Government will turn 3 on Wednesday. The convention, however, was advanced by a day owing to the transport strike, which has been called off. Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah claimed that when Modi became the PM in 2014, prices of diesel and petrol were Rs 48 and Rs 70 per litre, respectively, and a cylinder of LPG cost Rs 414.

“Modi alone is responsible for the price rise. Only business tycoons like Adani and Ambani have benefited from Modi’s regime. The middle class and the poor are not. Those who voted by chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ are now a disillusioned lot,” the CM said.