Discussions with Kharge on governance, not leadership change: Dy CM Shivakumar

Stating that his discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were centered on strengthening the party and governance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed rumours of a power tussle within the party in Karnataka. Shivakumar added that he would visit Delhi too if invited by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reports emerged that Kharge held discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar amid renewed speculation over the state leadership issue, party sources said.

According to sources, Kharge travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru along with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and other senior leaders.

They later held discussions at the residence of the state Energy Minister K J George on Monday.

Reports of a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have surfaced repeatedly in recent months.

The power-sharing issue intensified after the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years in office in November last year.