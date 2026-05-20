Discussions with Kharge on governance, not leadership change: Dy CM Shivakumar

Stating that his discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were centered on strengthening the party and governance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed rumours of a power tussle within the party in Karnataka. Shivakumar added that he would visit Delhi too if invited by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Reports emerged that Kharge held discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar amid renewed speculation over the state leadership issue, party sources said.
According to sources, Kharge travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru along with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and other senior leaders.
They later held discussions at the residence of the state Energy Minister K J George on Monday.
Reports of a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have surfaced repeatedly in recent months.
The power-sharing issue intensified after the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years in office in November last year.
Congress sources said the informal meeting took place at George's residence shortly after the leaders returned from Kerala, where they had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government.
"Yesterday, all of you were writing stories about leadership issues. We were discussing how to strengthen the party and how to bring it back to power," Shivakumar told reporters.
Asked about reports of internal discussions during his meeting with Kharge and Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said: "You are all writing different stories. We discussed politics and governance. That's all."
Responding to questions about a possible invitation from Rahul Gandhi to visit Delhi, Shivakumar said, "If I am called, I will go. They have said they will call me. Definitely, I will go."
He added, "Maybe they may call me by the end of this month."
Responding to remarks by Madhugiri Congress MLA and former Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna that state Home Minister G Parameshwara should become chief minister if there were a leadership change, Shivakumar denied that there had been any discussion on replacing Siddaramaiah.
"Did Rajanna submit any proposal seeking a change in chief ministership? He himself said Siddaramaiah should continue. I have never said anywhere that the chief minister should be changed," he said.
On demands from legislators for a cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said the matter rested with the chief minister and the party high command.
"There are aspirants. Ask the CM. He himself has said he will undertake cabinet expansion. As party president, I am discussing the matter with the high command," the deputy CM said.
On the Greater Bengaluru Authority municipal election issue, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had directed that the process be completed before August 31.
The tenure of the earlier elected body for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired on September 10, 2020, and since then, a government-appointed administrator has been taking care of its day-to-day affairs.
On January 12, the apex court had asked the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold the polls for the Bengaluru civic body by June 30.
On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended the time till August 31 and made clear that no further extension would be granted.
The order was passed after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Karnataka government, referred to the shortage of manpower due to the Census work and the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
He urged the bench that the time to conclude the polls be extended by two to three months.