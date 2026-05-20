Dubare jumbo death sparks urgent call to revamp rules

BENGALURU: In wake of the death of a tourist in Dubare elephant camp due to a fight between two elephants, experts, veterinarians and retired forest department officials have stressed the urgent need to revise the elephant management guidelines.

They said that owing to the present situation, where tourist interaction with camp elephants is rising, increasing man-elephant conflict and better reinforced elephant training practices are being adopted world over, revision and stringent implementation of the guidelines at the ground level has become crucial.

The guidelines were chalked out under the Wildlife Protection Act, for the upkeep of captive elephants in forest camps, temples and with private individuals.

“Karnataka is home to the highest number of camp elephants - 114. There has been laxity in the method of operations. The rise in man-animal conflict cases, the rising incidents of injuries to staffers, mahouts, farmers, tribals and now a tourist is a rising concern.

There is a need to update the gazette rules for elephant management at the Central and state levels,” said an official from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

The experts pointed out that the rules mandate how the animals should be kept in the camps, the size of the stalls, hygiene, nutrition, presence of water bodies, number of mahouts and other such basics.

It does not mention the presence of tourists, training given by mahouts, training of mahouts and recreation activities. All these factors need to be looked into, said Dr Ashraf NVK, a veterinarian and senior advisor with the Wildlife Trust of India.