In a first, Karnataka to launch AI platform for smart document access

BENGALURU: Planning to convert your agriculture land to residential layout? Are you looking for schemes for girl students in higher education or any such details pertaining to government documents? First-of-its-kind in India, the state government’s e-Governance Department is set to introduce ‘Saaramsha’, an AI-powered information extraction and summarisation platform aimed at simplifying access to government orders (GOs), circulars, notifications and policy documents.

While this will help officials to reduce their administration burden, citizens can get details of any particular schemes or orders.

To begin with, eGovernance department has chosen finance, revenue, rural development and panchayat raj, education and women and child welfare departments.

Pankaj Pandey, Principal Secretary to the government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governanance), said there will be a nodal officer within each of these departments. The nodal officer will scan and upload government orders, circulars, notifications and other documents issued by their departments.

Pandey said ‘Saaramsha’ will help one get gist of any issue. “It will give us the summary along with how it is evolved. It is expected to be ready in next three months,” he said.

According to Pandey, the platform will bring thousands of official records under a unified searchable interface, enabling government officials to quickly retrieve old documents and access contextual information within seconds. He also stated that powered by AI, it will generate concise summaries of lengthy government files, helping departments reduce administrative workload and improve efficiency in policy reference and decision-making.