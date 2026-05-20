Karge lunch meeting sparks buzz over Karnataka leadership change, cabinet reshuffle talks

BENGALURU: The luncheon meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Energy Minister KJ George’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday created a buzz in political circles.
As soon as they landed in Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram after taking part in Kerala CM VD Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony, George took Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar to his home for lunch.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Chief Whip Ashok M Pattan, CM’s legal advisor and MLA AS Ponnanna, and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris were also present. According to informed sources, the luncheon lasted for about 45 minutes.
After finishing his lunch, Shivakumar left for Tirupati, and no discussion on a change in leadership or cabinet reshuffle happened, sources added.
But on Tuesday morning, members of the Siddaramaiah camp held a meeting over breakfast at Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s residence. Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, and former MLC MC Venugopal, considered Manfriday of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, took part.
They met before leaving for Tumakuru to take part in the Congress convention that was organised to mark three years of Congress government in the state. Sources also added that Dr Parameshwara emerging as a dark horse for the CM’s post cannot be ruled out as the Siddaramaiah camp is likely to throw its weight behind him if a change is inevitable.
Meanwhile, several Congress functionaries thronged the residence of Dr Parameshwara at Gollahalli in Tumakuru.
“Having run the party eight years as KPCC president, identifying with the Siddaramaiah camp and the tag of original Congressman are in Dr Parameshwara’s favour. If the situation arises to choose a new CLP leader, the Siddaramaiah camp will certainly support Dr Parameshwara,” an MLA said.
Former minister KN Rajanna reiterated that he will favour Dr Parameshwara for the CM’s post if it is inevitable for Siddaramaiah to step down.
Political analysts said that pitching the name of Dr Parameshwara for the top post might be just a ploy of the Siddaramaiah camp to counter Shivakumar, as their main agenda is to get the high command’s nod for the long-pending cabinet reshuffle.
Meanwhile, Muniyappa, after taking part in the rally, in his capacity as Madara Mahasabha president, held a meeting with his community members.“If any move is being made by the Siddaramaiah camp in favour of Dr Parameshwara, we will oppose him and pitch Muniyappa, a veteran and seven-time MP, as Dalit CM,” a legislator told TNIE.