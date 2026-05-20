Karge lunch meeting sparks buzz over Karnataka leadership change, cabinet reshuffle talks

BENGALURU: The luncheon meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Energy Minister KJ George’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday created a buzz in political circles.

As soon as they landed in Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram after taking part in Kerala CM VD Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony, George took Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar to his home for lunch.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Chief Whip Ashok M Pattan, CM’s legal advisor and MLA AS Ponnanna, and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris were also present. According to informed sources, the luncheon lasted for about 45 minutes.

After finishing his lunch, Shivakumar left for Tirupati, and no discussion on a change in leadership or cabinet reshuffle happened, sources added.

But on Tuesday morning, members of the Siddaramaiah camp held a meeting over breakfast at Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s residence. Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, and former MLC MC Venugopal, considered Manfriday of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, took part.