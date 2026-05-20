Karnataka government hiding data on farmer suicides in state: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the State Government has hidden data on farmers’ suicides in Karnataka.

“The State Government, which is celebrating three years in office, seems not to be interested in the welfare of farmers,” Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said.

Kumaraswamy said that the government has built a tomb over the lives of farmers, and now they are celebrating in Tumakuru. “People will never forgive them. Farmers are dying daily, but they are celebrating in the name of guarantees. If these guarantees were truly effective, why would farmers be committing suicide?” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Quoting NCRB data, the JDS leader said that in Karnataka, 2,423 farmers died by suicide in 2023 and 2,971 in 2024, and the state is in the second place in the country.

“Crores of rupees is being spent on the Tumakuru convention. Officials have been instructed to ensure a target number of people arrive at the venue. The Congress is misusing government officials for their gain,” he said.

Kumaraswamy further accused the government of excessively publicising several issues related to the Revenue Department.

“Even last year, they mainly discussed title deeds. Farmers, who approach us, repeatedly complain about problems in the Revenue Department. The government is claiming to provide a new ‘Land Guarantee’ as the sixth guarantee scheme and is gaining free publicity. But a series of farmer suicides in the state repeatedly exposed the true capability of this government,” he added.