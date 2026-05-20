Karnataka home minister Parameshwara wants Tumakuru ditrict declared as Bengaluru North

TUMAKURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday insisted that Tumakuru be declared as Bengaluru North district to develop it as an alternative to Bengaluru city.

“Tumakuru, which is just 60 km from Bengaluru, should be merged with the state capital. As Ramanagara has been declared as Bengaluru South, Tumakuru should be declared as Bengaluru North,” he said at a rally to mark three years of the Congress government in the state.

He sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar’s cooperation in this regard. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar responded positively to Dr Parameshwara’s proposal in their speech.

Dr Parameshwara highlighted that a detailed project report for expansion of Namma Metro to Tumakuru has been prepared.The statement of Dr Parameshwara may trigger a controversy as a similar one issued by him in the past was opposed by various organisations and associations. Siddaganga Mutt’s Sri Siddalinga Swamiji reportedly suggested that Tumakuru should be let alone as it has its own identity.

Guinness record

Tumakuru district has set a Guinness World Record with members of 21,529 families, who received title deeds for their land, posing for a picture which was uploaded online.

Adjudicator of Guinness World Record in India Swapnil Dangarikar presented the award to deputy commissioner Subha Kalyan through Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Subha had initiated the exercise.

Cong woman in custody

Manjula, a former gram panchayat president from Puravara village, was taken into police custody when she demanded that Siddaramaiah take immediate steps to nominate Congress workers to boards and corporations when he was addressing the rally.

“He is our CM. Hence, I am insisting that Congress workers from Tumakuru district be nominated to boards and corporations at the earliest,” she said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok KV intervened and ensured that police personnel took Manjula into custody.Puravara in Madhugiri taluk is in Koratagere assembly constituency of Dr G Parameshwara.