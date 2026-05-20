Karnataka lags in solar power contribution to national grid

BENGALURU: The ministry of power on Tuesday announced peak power generation of 250.45 gigawatt (GW) during solar hours, but Karnataka’s contribution to the grid was considerably less in this sector.

The ministry noted that peak solar power generation was higher than previous records. On Monday, a peak of 257.37GW was recorded at 3.42pm. On April 25, 2026, a peak of 256.1GW was recorded.

According to state energy department officials, though Karnataka leads in solar power generation, contribution from the state to the central grid was less due to cloud cover in most places.

Data from the state load dispatch centre showed that against the installed capacity to generate 144GW, peak solar power generation on Tuesday was 5200MW. Officials noted that there has been a rise in wind power generation, which is not much during this season.

However, with early advancing of monsoon winds, wind power generation is gradually gaining momentum, increasing Karnataka’s contribution in renewable energy to the grid, officials said.

As per data, against the installed capacity of 8000MW, peak wind power generation was 1200MW.

“Power demand and generation has seen a dip in mid-May. With pre-monsoon rain in many places, power generation on Tuesday was 14,000MW, against the usual demand of 17,000-18,000MW. The generation and load has dipped by 3000-4000MW. In the coming days, demand and supply will fluctuate, depending on the season,” officials from the energy department said.