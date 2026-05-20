Karnataka Police Data Centre gets ISO certification for information security management systems

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police Data Centre has been honoured with internationally recognised ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) in recognition of its professional excellence.

The department’s information technology infrastructure, cyber security practices, data protection mechanisms, and information management processes comply with globally accepted information security standards.

“The data centre securely hosts and manages several critical digital policing platforms and services, including Crime Records, Police IT systems, CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems), ICJS (Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System),

AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System), Cyber Crime Information Systems, KSP Mobile App, M-CCTNS Mobile App, Smart e-Beat, and other citizen-centric digital services,” a press release said.

The certification will enhance information security and cyber resilience; protection against cyber threats and unauthorised access; security and privacy of citizens’ information; transparency and accountability in data management; adoption of internationally accepted security best practices; and public trust and confidence in digital policing services, the release said.