Kempegowda International Airport to be key pillar in Wisdom Valley

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has expressed interest in associating with the state government’s Wisdom Valley project that is proposed to be a hub for promoting education, research, innovation and sustainable urban development.
On May 7, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) Deputy Chairman BR Patil wrote to the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, underlining the need for implementation of the project.
In a letter to Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, KSPPC member Mohandass Hegde had stated, “The objective is to create a globally recognised Knowledge City that will nurture innovation, education and research, thereby driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Karnataka.”
Hegde outlined some key areas in Bengaluru that were fit to platform the project, including Devanahalli, Ramanagara and the KIA-adjacent area. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing director and CEO Hari Marar wrote to Rajneesh expressing interest, adding that the Wisdom Valley project would be complementary to BIAL’s establishment of Bangalore Airport City.
“With a strong emphasis on global connectivity, innovation, and economic activity, the Airport City framework includes Business Parks and Technology Hubs, the start-up ecosystem (DISTRICT i), R&D and innovation clusters, an Education and Medical District, hospitality, and world-class social infrastructure, including a Concert Arena and a Convention & Exhibition Centre (sic),” the letter read.
Patil, in his letter, stated that the estimated cost of the proposed project would be Rs 15,500 crore. He also called for the “establishment of an empowered committee chaired by the chief minister or deputy chief minister, with representation from key government departments and expert institutions.”