Kempegowda International Airport to be key pillar in Wisdom Valley

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has expressed interest in associating with the state government’s Wisdom Valley project that is proposed to be a hub for promoting education, research, innovation and sustainable urban development.

On May 7, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) Deputy Chairman BR Patil wrote to the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, underlining the need for implementation of the project.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, KSPPC member Mohandass Hegde had stated, “The objective is to create a globally recognised Knowledge City that will nurture innovation, education and research, thereby driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Karnataka.”

Hegde outlined some key areas in Bengaluru that were fit to platform the project, including Devanahalli, Ramanagara and the KIA-adjacent area. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing director and CEO Hari Marar wrote to Rajneesh expressing interest, adding that the Wisdom Valley project would be complementary to BIAL’s establishment of Bangalore Airport City.