KRS opposes proposed Anekal cricket stadium; cites threat to Bannerghatta National Park ecosystem

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) has demanded that the state government drop its proposed international cricket stadium project in Anekal taluk, alleging that it will be a threat to the Bannerghatta National Park and its ecosystem.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, the KRS leaders said that construction of a stadium just 1.5 km from the national park would affect the wildlife and biodiversity of the region.

The proposed stadium at Indlawadi village in Anekal taluk has been estimated at Rs 900 crore. The stadium to be built on 70 acres of land is expected to accommodate around 80,000 spectators.

The project with a sports complex would lead to large-scale urbanisation and commercialisation of the forest corridor connecting the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, they said.

They demanded that the government disclose the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) related to the stadium project. They pointed out that the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Bannerghatta National Park was reduced from 268 sq km to 168 sq km in 2020.

Referring to a case pending before the Supreme Court related to the ESZ reduction, the KRS leaders said the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in its January 5 report, reportedly recommended restoring the original 268 sq km eco-sensitive zone notified in 2016.

They alleged that the stadium may fall within this disputed zone and questioned the logic of going ahead with the proposed project when the matter is in court.