Newly-wed woman ends life over dowry in Karnataka's Ballari

KAMPLI/BALLARI: A 24-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide following mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law in Kampli town of Ballari district on Monday. The deceased, identified as Aishwarya, had married Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian working in the Animal Husbandry Department a few months ago.

According to police and family members, Aishwarya was allegedly subjected to dowry-related harassment after the marriage. Her relatives alleged that Kumar failed to support her despite repeated harassment by his mother. Unable to bear the alleged torture, Aishwarya returned to her parents’ home recently. She was found hanging in her room.

Police said a death note was recovered in which the victim mentioned harassment as the reason behind her extreme step. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, Kampli police registered a case against Pradeep Kumar and his mother under relevant sections related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.