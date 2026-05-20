Over 26K pharmacies in Karnataka to shut for 24 hours over online medicine sales row

BENGALURU: Over 26,000 retail medical outlets across Karnataka are expected to shut down for 24 hours starting at 12 am on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide bandh protesting against online medicine sales and steep discounts offered by e-pharmacy platforms.

However, pharmacies operating within hospitals and nursing homes across the state will remain open for emergency and public use.

Raghunath Reddy, president of Karnataka Chemists & Druggists Association, said most chemists across the state are expected to participate in the protest organised by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

Pharmacy association representatives said consumers have been advised to purchase essential medicines in advance to avoid inconvenience during the bandh. They said arrangements have been made to help patients access medicines if they face difficulties during the shutdown.

Associations flay huge discounts given by online pharmacies

Raghunath Reddy stressed that the agitation is against online medicine sales, deep discounting practices and the continuation of COVID-era provisions such as GSR 220(E) and GSR 817, which pharmacy associations claimed were affecting traditional medical stores.

The association said the rules introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown allowed medicines to be delivered to homes when public movement was restricted. They alleged that online platforms later expanded operations by stocking medicines in warehouses and supplying them through quick-commerce and grocery delivery platforms.